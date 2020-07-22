Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Sells 171 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.82. 804,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,432,761. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.00. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The stock has a market cap of $88.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $330,210.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,756 shares of company stock worth $1,128,953 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Starbucks from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Starbucks from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.92.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

