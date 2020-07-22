ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Trading Up 6.2%

ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL)’s stock price was up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.34 and last traded at $1.32, approximately 116,168 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 61,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ReneSola from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $51.42 million, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million. ReneSola had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 10.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ReneSola Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity revenue generation. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

