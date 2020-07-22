Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Sets New 1-Year High at $77.88

Restaurant Brands International Inc (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$77.88 and last traded at C$77.79, with a volume of 71544 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.66.

The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 395.20. The firm has a market cap of $22.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$75.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$73.27.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.73 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.7266791 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a $0.731 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.26%.

Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

