Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) Position Reduced by Goodwin Daniel L

Goodwin Daniel L lessened its stake in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,983,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 302,500 shares during the period. Retail Properties of America comprises approximately 41.4% of Goodwin Daniel L’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Goodwin Daniel L owned 4.20% of Retail Properties of America worth $65,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAI. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,053,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 9,695,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,126,000 after buying an additional 2,887,583 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,076,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,958,000 after buying an additional 601,604 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,668,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,963,000 after buying an additional 193,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,024,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,636,000 after buying an additional 1,546,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RPAI. Citigroup increased their target price on Retail Properties of America from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Retail Properties of America from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Retail Properties of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.43.

Shares of RPAI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.40. The company had a trading volume of 116,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,159,091. Retail Properties of America Inc has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.08. The company has a quick ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Retail Properties of America Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

