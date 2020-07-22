Reviewing Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) & Pioneer Oil and Gas (NYSE:POGS)

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) and Pioneer Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:POGS) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.7% of Ovintiv shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Ovintiv shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Ovintiv has a beta of 4, suggesting that its stock price is 300% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Oil and Gas has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Ovintiv and Pioneer Oil and Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ovintiv 1 15 5 0 2.19 Pioneer Oil and Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ovintiv currently has a consensus target price of $12.34, suggesting a potential upside of 13.29%. Given Ovintiv’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ovintiv is more favorable than Pioneer Oil and Gas.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ovintiv and Pioneer Oil and Gas’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovintiv $6.73 billion 0.42 $234.00 million $3.29 3.31 Pioneer Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ovintiv has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Oil and Gas.

Profitability

This table compares Ovintiv and Pioneer Oil and Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovintiv 11.06% 7.21% 3.35% Pioneer Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ovintiv beats Pioneer Oil and Gas on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ovintiv Company Profile

There is no company description available for Ovintiv Inc.

Pioneer Oil and Gas Company Profile

Pioneer Oil and Gas engages in acquiring, developing, producing, and selling oil and gas properties to companies located in the continental United States. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in South Jordan, Utah.

