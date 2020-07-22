Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Sets New 52-Week High at $45.55

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.55 and last traded at $45.54, with a volume of 17156 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.69.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RBA shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Friday, April 17th. National Bank Financial lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.62.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $273.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, SVP Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 13,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $541,881.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,985.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 4,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $186,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,424.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,282 shares of company stock worth $3,515,136. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter worth $66,197,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 78.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,363,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,595,000 after acquiring an additional 597,557 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 297.2% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 754,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,390,000 after acquiring an additional 564,233 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 66.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 939,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,117,000 after acquiring an additional 376,341 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.2% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,281,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,336,000 after acquiring an additional 360,633 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

