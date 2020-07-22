Riverstone Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 13,050 Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Riverstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II in the first quarter worth about $2,226,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II in the second quarter worth about $466,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,067,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,923,000 after buying an additional 33,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 387,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 55,144 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VKI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.80. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,457. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $11.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II Profile

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.