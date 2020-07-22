Riverstone Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Riverstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,372 shares during the quarter. Realty Income comprises approximately 2.3% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,750,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,732,639,000 after acquiring an additional 384,116 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,585,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,131,233,000 after acquiring an additional 886,991 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,977,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,553,000 after acquiring an additional 267,567 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 306.4% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,570,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,777,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,651,000 after acquiring an additional 250,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.25. 66,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,942,271. Realty Income Corp has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $84.92. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $414.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.61 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a aug 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.2335 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.34%.

O has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Realty Income from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Realty Income from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.93.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

