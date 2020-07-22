Riverstone Advisors LLC Has $17.98 Million Stock Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Riverstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Paypal comprises 13.4% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $17,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Paypal during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Paypal by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Paypal by 446.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paypal during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $153.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Paypal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Paypal in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Paypal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.95.

Shares of PYPL traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.12. 180,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,953,298. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $183.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.65. The firm has a market cap of $208.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total transaction of $3,066,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,964,484.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,562,250 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.