Riverstone Advisors LLC Invests $1.85 Million in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Riverstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,569 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,000. DexCom accounts for 1.4% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,017,000. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at about $134,008,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,388,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 34.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 784,992 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $211,379,000 after buying an additional 199,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 45.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 557,647 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $150,158,000 after buying an additional 173,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $430.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on DexCom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on DexCom from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.86.

In related news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 6,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.47, for a total value of $2,390,117.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Barbara Kahn sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.71, for a total value of $2,664,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,618.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 63,292 shares of company stock worth $24,100,164. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM traded down $4.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $424.65. The stock had a trading volume of 12,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,515. The company has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of 269.82 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $399.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $315.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.28 and a fifty-two week high of $446.50.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.34 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

