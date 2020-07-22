Riverstone Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Riverstone Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 195.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 12,555 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34.8% in the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,443,000 after acquiring an additional 18,919 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $165.22. 141,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,831,742. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.31. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

