RMR Group Inc (RMR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on August 20th

RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th.

RMR Group has increased its dividend by an average of 78.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. RMR Group has a payout ratio of 85.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect RMR Group to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMR opened at $29.58 on Wednesday. RMR Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.79 and a fifty-two week high of $50.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.75 and its 200 day moving average is $33.45. The company has a market capitalization of $909.67 million, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.35.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). RMR Group had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $140.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.84 million. As a group, analysts predict that RMR Group will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RMR. B. Riley reduced their price objective on RMR Group from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of RMR Group in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on RMR Group from $46.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. RMR Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.57.

RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

