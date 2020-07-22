Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.80.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Robert Half International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Shares of RHI traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.20. The company had a trading volume of 16,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,578. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Robert Half International has a 1-year low of $32.38 and a 1-year high of $63.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.59.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half International will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 4.1% during the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 3.2% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 9,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.