Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Sets New 52-Week High at $48.79

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.79 and last traded at $48.48, with a volume of 1944 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.57.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Rollins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.41 and its 200 day moving average is $39.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 76.73 and a beta of 0.42.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Rollins had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $487.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Rollins by 62.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 86,010 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Rollins by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Rollins by 163.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 352,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,698,000 after acquiring an additional 218,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. 40.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rollins Company Profile (NYSE:ROL)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

