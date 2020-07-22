Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target to C$45.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAP. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Saputo from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Securities cut their price target on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. CIBC reduced their price target on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Saputo from C$48.50 to C$42.50 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$41.08.

Get Saputo alerts:

TSE SAP traded down C$0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$32.58. 136,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,265. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.39. Saputo has a 1 year low of C$2.93 and a 1 year high of C$33.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.70.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Saputo will post 1.8999999 earnings per share for the current year.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and internationally. It offers cheese products, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheese, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheese, such as brie and camembert; other cheese, including brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheese; and butter.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.