Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target to C$45.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.12% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAP. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Saputo from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Securities cut their price target on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. CIBC reduced their price target on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Saputo from C$48.50 to C$42.50 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$41.08.
TSE SAP traded down C$0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$32.58. 136,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,265. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.39. Saputo has a 1 year low of C$2.93 and a 1 year high of C$33.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.70.
Saputo Company Profile
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and internationally. It offers cheese products, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheese, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheese, such as brie and camembert; other cheese, including brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheese; and butter.
Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?
Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.