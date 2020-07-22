Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Price Target to $45.00

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 81.31% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Saputo from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAPIF traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.82. 970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.16. Saputo has a 12-month low of $20.77 and a 12-month high of $31.52.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and internationally. It offers cheese products, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheese, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheese, such as brie and camembert; other cheese, including brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheese; and butter.

