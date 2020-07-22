Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Hits New 1-Year High at $95.74

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$95.74 and last traded at C$95.38, with a volume of 546252 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.57.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$113.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$92.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$102.05.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $136.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$93.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$93.84.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.59 by C($0.56). The business had revenue of C$10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.47 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.5381303 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.77%.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 7,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$92.91, for a total transaction of C$698,188.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$545,636.94. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$93.15, for a total transaction of C$64,459.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$118,579.70. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,396.

About Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.