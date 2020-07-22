Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on RWEOY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

OTCMKTS:RWEOY traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.66. The stock had a trading volume of 31,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,342. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.92. The company has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of -30.44, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.05. Rwe Ag Sp has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter. Rwe Ag Sp had a net margin of 63.46% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that Rwe Ag Sp will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.646 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. Rwe Ag Sp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -50.39%.

Rwe Ag Sp Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

