Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.
Several research firms have issued reports on RWEOY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a research note on Friday, May 15th.
OTCMKTS:RWEOY traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.66. The stock had a trading volume of 31,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,342. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.92. The company has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of -30.44, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.05. Rwe Ag Sp has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.646 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. Rwe Ag Sp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -50.39%.
Rwe Ag Sp Company Profile
RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.
