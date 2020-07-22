Ryo Currency (RYO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $205,797.96

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded up 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia. Ryo Currency has a market capitalization of $205,797.96 and $495.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,369.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $244.88 or 0.02613637 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $232.45 or 0.02480953 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.66 or 0.00466006 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.97 or 0.00746808 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00012568 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00066751 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $61.75 or 0.00659047 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00014678 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2018. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 22,124,748 coins and its circulating supply is 22,007,435 coins. The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

