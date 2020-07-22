Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.22

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp (TSE:SBB) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.22 and last traded at C$2.15, with a volume of 865103 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBB. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.00 target price on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver in a report on Thursday, June 4th. National Bank Financial set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

Get Sabina Gold & Silver alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 7.39 and a current ratio of 8.42. The stock has a market cap of $667.73 million and a PE ratio of -185.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.71.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inletthat covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometeres located in southwestern Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that consists of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

See Also: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.