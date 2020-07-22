Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.21.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SABR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sabre from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on Sabre from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub lowered Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sabre from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

Shares of Sabre stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $7.89. 102,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,784,347. Sabre has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 1.73.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. Sabre had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $659.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sabre will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Siciliano bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.54 per share, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,826.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Sabre by 137.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

