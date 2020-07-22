SafeCapital (SCAP) Trading Down 20.1% Over Last Week

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 22nd. SafeCapital has a total market cap of $521,750.62 and $927,980.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar. One SafeCapital coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00003245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.34 or 0.00419859 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00020809 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00013507 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000131 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00016045 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003300 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000376 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SCAP is a coin. It was first traded on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 1,971,731 coins and its circulating supply is 1,716,092 coins. The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io

SafeCapital Coin Trading

SafeCapital can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

