Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Price Target Raised to C$15.50 at National Bank Financial

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its price target increased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$14.25 to C$15.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities cut Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sandstorm Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.85.

Sandstorm Gold stock traded up C$0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$13.60. The stock had a trading volume of 276,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,294. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.46 and a 52 week high of C$13.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 5.31. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 681.50.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$28.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$34.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nolan Allan Watson sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.21, for a total value of C$4,885,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 307,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,759,347.06. Also, Director David Awram sold 26,400 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.03, for a total value of C$343,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 507,040 shares in the company, valued at C$6,606,731.20. Insiders sold a total of 516,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,305,802 in the last ninety days.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

