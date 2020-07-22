Savaria (TSE:SIS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.65

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$13.65 and last traded at C$13.58, with a volume of 25072 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.34.

SIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Laurentian lowered their price target on shares of Savaria from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Savaria from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Pi Financial set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Savaria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Savaria from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Savaria from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $679.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.39, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$88.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$87.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Savaria Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and the Span. The Accessibility segment manufactures and distributes residential and commercial accessibility equipment for people with mobility challenges; and operates network of franchisees and corporate stores.

