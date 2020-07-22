Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Schibsted ASA in a report on Monday.

Shares of SBSNY remained flat at $$30.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Marketplaces, Publishing, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers; offers online classifieds services; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

