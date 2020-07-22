Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 59,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,875,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 11,812 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 619,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,823,000 after buying an additional 22,583 shares during the period.

SCHF traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.29. 145,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,740,678. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $34.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.60.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

