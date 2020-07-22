Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,600,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,539,566 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 47,086,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967,579 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,143,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,302 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6,407.1% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,466,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,435,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,772,000 after acquiring an additional 168,498 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.29. The company had a trading volume of 155,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,740,678. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $34.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.60.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

