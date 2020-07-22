Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Position Boosted by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 152.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 369,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223,531 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 3.8% of First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. First National Corp MA ADV owned 0.06% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $11,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,600,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,648,000 after acquiring an additional 7,539,566 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 47,086,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967,579 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 26.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,143,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,302 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6,407.1% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,466,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,435,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,772,000 after acquiring an additional 168,498 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.24. The company had a trading volume of 186,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,740,678. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $34.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.19 and a 200-day moving average of $29.60.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

