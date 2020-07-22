Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,768 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 117.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 253.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.03. 1,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,169. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $34.87 and a 12 month high of $62.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.18.

