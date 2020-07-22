Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Bought by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 1.5% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 818.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $77.57. 18,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,621. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $81.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.29 and a 200-day moving average of $71.47.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

