Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 59.8% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 121.1% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 97.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $78.35. 20,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,416,079. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.01 and a 200 day moving average of $72.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.05 and a twelve month high of $81.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.