Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,943 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Titus Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 4,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 25,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 23,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.13.

SRE stock traded up $2.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.47. 45,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,956,670. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $161.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.71.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.82. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.65%.

In other news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 10,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total transaction of $1,276,488.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,010.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

