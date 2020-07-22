ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Stock Position Increased by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,800 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for 1.3% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.15% of ServiceNow worth $115,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 43.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John J. Donahoe sold 212,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.49, for a total value of $72,493,044.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 294,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,352,617.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.20, for a total value of $206,497.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 999 shares in the company, valued at $377,821.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 355,684 shares of company stock worth $126,374,135. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ServiceNow from $372.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. OTR Global cut shares of ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $397.67.

NOW stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $436.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,830. ServiceNow Inc has a 1 year low of $213.99 and a 1 year high of $454.70. The stock has a market cap of $83.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.40, a PEG ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $404.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

