Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.70

Seven Generations Energy Ltd (TSE:VII)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$3.70 and last traded at C$3.70, with a volume of 354640 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

VII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$3.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$3.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Seven Generations Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.91.

Get Seven Generations Energy alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of -2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06.

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$576.31 million. Analysts forecast that Seven Generations Energy Ltd will post -0.3155844 EPS for the current year.

In other Seven Generations Energy news, Director Marty Leigh Proctor acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.20 per share, with a total value of C$96,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 350,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,123,180.80.

Seven Generations Energy Company Profile (TSE:VII)

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

Featured Article: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Seven Generations Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Generations Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.