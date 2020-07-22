SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Roth Capital

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Roth Capital from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 45.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SHSP. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of SharpSpring from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of SharpSpring in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded SharpSpring from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. SharpSpring currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.79.

Shares of SHSP stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,518. The firm has a market cap of $99.16 million, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. SharpSpring has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $13.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.30.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 million. SharpSpring had a negative net margin of 42.91% and a negative return on equity of 30.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SharpSpring will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Cat Rock Capital Management Lp sold 30,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $222,730.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 58,512 shares of company stock worth $414,107 over the last three months. 21.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SharpSpring in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 56.2% during the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SharpSpring by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of SharpSpring by 55.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SharpSpring by 17.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 20,365 shares during the period. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

