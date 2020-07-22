Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.34

Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 1.34 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%.

Sherwin-Williams has raised its dividend by an average of 34.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 41 years. Sherwin-Williams has a dividend payout ratio of 26.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sherwin-Williams to earn $23.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.

Shares of SHW stock traded up $7.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $621.18. 10,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,779. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $580.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $547.01. Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $325.43 and a one year high of $615.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.13. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 53.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 20.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total value of $592,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joel D. Baxter sold 6,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $3,961,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,158,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,517 shares of company stock valued at $8,339,284 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $588.09.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

