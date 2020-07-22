Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.30

Sienna Senior Living Inc (TSE:SIA) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$10.30 and last traded at C$10.28, with a volume of 44510 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.02.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SIA shares. Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded Sienna Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. TD Securities cut their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.25 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Laurentian upgraded Sienna Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sienna Senior Living currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.86.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.45. The stock has a market cap of $685.14 million and a P/E ratio of 154.85.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.38). The business had revenue of C$166.44 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Sienna Senior Living Inc will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,409.09%.

About Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

