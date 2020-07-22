SIX Hits Market Capitalization of $5.42 Million (SIX)

SIX (CURRENCY:SIX) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One SIX token can currently be bought for $0.0198 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellarport, Coinsuper and Liquid. Over the last seven days, SIX has traded 133.6% higher against the US dollar. SIX has a total market cap of $5.42 million and $429,419.00 worth of SIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $177.19 or 0.01894430 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00079129 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00189635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00001036 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00120372 BTC.

About SIX

SIX’s total supply is 999,999,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,776,596 tokens. SIX’s official message board is medium.com/six-network?&& . The official website for SIX is six.network . SIX’s official Twitter account is @theSIXnetwork

Buying and Selling SIX

SIX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport, Liquid and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

