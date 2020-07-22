Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.85

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc (TSE:ZZZ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$18.85 and last traded at C$18.57, with a volume of 11967 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.87.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZZZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. CIBC increased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$24.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$16.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.03. The firm has a market cap of $685.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.93, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.57.
In other Sleep Country Canada news, Senior Officer Dave Howcroft sold 27,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.88, for a total value of C$388,029.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$187,768.64.
Sleep Country Canada Company Profile (TSE:ZZZ)
Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, and other sleep accessories.
