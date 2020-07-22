Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.85

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc (TSE:ZZZ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$18.85 and last traded at C$18.57, with a volume of 11967 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.87.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZZZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. CIBC increased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$24.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$16.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.03. The firm has a market cap of $685.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.93, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$151.59 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc will post 1.2491842 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sleep Country Canada news, Senior Officer Dave Howcroft sold 27,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.88, for a total value of C$388,029.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$187,768.64.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, and other sleep accessories.

