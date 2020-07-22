Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.80

Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (TSE:SNC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$24.80 and last traded at C$24.54, with a volume of 168364 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNC shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$40.50 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snc-Lavalin Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$34.70.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$22.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.82.

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.25). The business had revenue of C$2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.27 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snc-Lavalin Group Inc will post 1.8170637 EPS for the current year.

About Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

