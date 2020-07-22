Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Hits New 1-Year High at $41.38

Shares of Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.38 and last traded at $41.11, with a volume of 9254 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.13.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAH. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $27.50 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 2.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.78.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sonic Automotive Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

In other news, President Jeff Dyke sold 25,000 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,065,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,606,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath Byrd sold 7,565 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $264,850.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,453.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,824,876. 33.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 13,105 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 24,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

About Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

