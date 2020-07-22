Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Stock Position Raised by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 538,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,769 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $27,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Day & Ennis LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 31,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 32,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 6,739 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 402,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,892,000 after acquiring an additional 39,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 58.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.15. 137,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,221,199. Southern Co has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $71.10. The company has a market capitalization of $59.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Southern had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

SO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Southern from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.16.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $148,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,710,932.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total value of $108,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,262.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,500 shares of company stock worth $3,227,590 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

