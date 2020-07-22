S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 41.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 328,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,200 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up approximately 1.2% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $108,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,203,000 after purchasing an additional 18,590 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,427,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $933,971,000 after buying an additional 201,084 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 88.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,372,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $826,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,513 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 52.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,264,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in S&P Global by 9.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,728,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,740,000 after acquiring an additional 239,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPGI. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price target on S&P Global from $260.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $336.00 to $397.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.80.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $354.46. The company had a trading volume of 22,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,816. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. S&P Global Inc has a 12 month low of $186.05 and a 12 month high of $359.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.02. The stock has a market cap of $85.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 758.90% and a net margin of 34.02%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

