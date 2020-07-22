SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Epstein & White Financial LLC

Epstein & White Financial LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nwam LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.6% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.9% in the second quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,730,000 after buying an additional 6,585 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 73.8% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $7,902,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $206,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

DIA traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $268.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,810,486. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $182.10 and a 1 year high of $295.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $261.15 and its 200 day moving average is $256.88.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.