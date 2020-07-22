SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Holdings Cut by Epstein & White Financial LLC

Epstein & White Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 981,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479,478 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 11.5% of Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Epstein & White Financial LLC owned about 0.58% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $30,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPAB. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,074,000. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,986,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,302,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 304.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 620,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,747,000 after acquiring an additional 466,979 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,631,000.

Shares of SPAB stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.10. 11,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,064,767. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $31.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.20.

