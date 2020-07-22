SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Acquired by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPDW. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000.

SPDW stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.03. The stock had a trading volume of 49,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,622,573. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.55. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $31.78.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

