SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,020,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,967,000 after buying an additional 46,111 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 107,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 59,948 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.29. The company had a trading volume of 38,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,878. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $38.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.17.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.