Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Acquires 2,937 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHF. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 9,858 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 59,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,875,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 11,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 619,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,823,000 after acquiring an additional 22,583 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.29. The company had a trading volume of 89,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,704,297. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $34.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.23 and its 200-day moving average is $29.58.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.