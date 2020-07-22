Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Acquires 3,250 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,055 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 797 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.06. 366,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,181,139. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.80. The firm has a market cap of $172.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $58.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,368,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,527,264.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $77,840,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,391,358,826.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $396,376,000. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Oracle from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BNP Paribas downgraded Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.34.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.