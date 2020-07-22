Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Acquires 650 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. General Dynamics comprises 1.2% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $430,864,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 16.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,587,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,062,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,725 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 594.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,563,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $206,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,415 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 22.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,678,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $618,966,000 after purchasing an additional 872,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 21.0% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,665,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $617,345,000 after purchasing an additional 808,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $199.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.85.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.05. 12,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.97. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $193.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.37. The firm has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

